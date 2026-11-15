Leonid meteor shower will become less active this year

Comet Tempel-Tuttle, which last passed the inner solar system in 1998, is currently 1.11 billion miles from the Sun. This distance is well beyond Saturn's orbit.

At this point in its orbit, there are only a scattered few particles left behind by the comet's nucleus a millennium or two ago.

These particles will result in a low Leonid meteor shower this year with an estimated rate of 10 to 15 meteors per hour under ideal conditions.