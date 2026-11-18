Leonid meteor shower visible November 17 and 18, 2026
The Leonid meteor shower is lighting up the sky on the nights of November 17 and 18, 2026!
This yearly event happens when Earth moves through dust from comet Tempel-Tuttle, creating bright, fast meteors, up to 15 per hour if you're lucky.
They streak across the sky at an incredible 71km per second, making for a pretty cool show.
Leonid meteors best seen after moonset
For the best view, head somewhere dark away from city lights.
The Moon will set around 12am. so that's your cue for prime stargazing.
Let your eyes adjust for about 20 minutes and look near the Leo constellation, but honestly, meteors could appear anywhere overhead.