Levoit cordless vacuum draws Amazon buzz at $130 this week
The Levoit Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is getting a lot of buzz on Amazon right now, especially with its $130 price tag ahead of Black Friday.
One reviewer said it was "better than Dyson," and features like LED lights and multiple attachments make it great for tackling holiday messes.
Levoit vacuum anti-tangle brush, 50-Minute battery
Pet owners are big fans thanks to the anti-tangle brush that handles fur without hassle.
The vacuum's lightweight build lays flat to get under furniture, while the battery lasts up to 50 minutes per charge.
One-click dust bin emptying and a wall mount add extra convenience, plus it's quiet enough not to disturb anyone during your cleaning spree.