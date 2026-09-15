Lewis Pinault-led SETI study seeks microscopic technosignatures in Moon dust
SETI scientists are now exploring whether the Moon's dust might actually hold tiny pieces of alien technology.
Led by SETI Institute Affiliate Scientist Lewis Pinault, their new study suggests that "microscopic technosignatures" (basically, engineered particles from deep space) could have landed on the lunar surface and stuck around for billions of years.
SETI plans AI-assisted lunar sample analysis
Because the Moon doesn't have an atmosphere or much geological activity, it's been quietly collecting cosmic dust (and maybe some alien artifacts) for about 4 billion years.
SETI plans to use AI-assisted imaging, materials analysis, and microscopy to scan roughly 35 cubic feet of lunar soil (including samples that the NASA-led Artemis program and China's Chang'e robotic series would provide opportunities to return) to see if any traces of advanced civilizations turn up.