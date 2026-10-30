LG launches 115-inch QNED mini LED TV in India ₹1,499,990

LG just dropped its new QNED evo AI Mini LED TV series in India, and the highlight is a massive 115-inch model (yep, it's huge) with a price tag of ₹1,499,990 (festival discount included).

Powered by the Alpha 8 AI Processor Gen 3, these TVs promise sharper visuals and smarter upscaling.

They run on webOS 26 and even come with a Sports Portal for live scores and schedules.