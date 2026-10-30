LG launches 115-inch QNED mini LED TV in India ₹1,499,990
LG just dropped its new QNED evo AI Mini LED TV series in India, and the highlight is a massive 115-inch model (yep, it's huge) with a price tag of ₹1,499,990 (festival discount included).
Powered by the Alpha 8 AI Processor Gen 3, these TVs promise sharper visuals and smarter upscaling.
They run on webOS 26 and even come with a Sports Portal for live scores and schedules.
Gaming performance and Voice ID personalization
Gamers will appreciate refresh rates up to 165Hz with AMD FreeSync Premium for smoother play, plus Motion Booster tech that can hit an impressive 330Hz.
Personalization gets a boost too: you get Voice ID for custom home screens and built-in support for Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot.
LG's clearly aiming to make home entertainment feel more personal (and seriously next-gen) for Indian viewers.