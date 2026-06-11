LG unveils 'Zero Labor Home' in Seoul using ThinQ AI
Technology
LG just revealed its "Zero Labor Home" vision in Seoul, promising a future where smart appliances and robots handle your daily chores.
Powered by their ThinQ AI platform, the system connects devices, learns your routines, and lets you control connected appliances with voice or an app, so you can spend less time on housework and more on what matters to you.
LG expands AI appliances in India
India is a major focus for LG, thanks to growing demand for connected gadgets.
The company has already rolled out AI-powered washing machines and ThinQ appliances here.
With manufacturing facilities in Greater Noida and Pune aligned with LG's global AI roadmap, LG plans to double combined revenue from India, Saudi Arabia and Brazil by 2030.