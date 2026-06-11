LG unveils 'Zero Labor Home' in Seoul using ThinQ AI Technology Jun 11, 2026

LG just revealed its "Zero Labor Home" vision in Seoul, promising a future where smart appliances and robots handle your daily chores.

Powered by their ThinQ AI platform, the system connects devices, learns your routines, and lets you control connected appliances with voice or an app, so you can spend less time on housework and more on what matters to you.