Light-based tech could change how we treat brain disorders
Technology
Scientists are exploring optogenetics—a technique that uses light to adjust brain circuits—as a new way to tackle tough neurological issues like chronic pain and epilepsy.
Unlike traditional treatments that affect large parts of the brain, this method can target problem spots with much more precision.
The big challenge now is figuring out how to safely use it in people.
Spotlight on chronic facial pain
One promising area is trigeminal neuralgia, a condition that causes intense facial pain.
Researchers at Modulight Biotherapeutics are working on a treatment that combines gene therapy and light to control pain signals right at the source.
They're hoping to start early human trials in about two years.