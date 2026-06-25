Ling Sun and Neil Lu probe event horizon using GW250114
Researchers have managed to explore the area right near a black hole's event horizon, thanks to the loudest gravitational wave signal ever recorded (GW250114).
This massive cosmic collision between two black holes let Dr. Ling Sun and Ph.D. candidate Neil Lu from OzGrav and Australian National University get new insights into how gravity and space-time behave at the universe's most extreme boundary.
New technique reveals black hole spin
By picking apart direct waves from GW250114, the team got a rare look at what happens just before and after two black holes merge.
Their new technique even revealed details about the newborn black hole, like its spin and surface gravity.
This breakthrough doesn't just support Einstein's theory: it opens up fresh ways to study some of space's wildest mysteries.