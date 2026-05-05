LinkedIn faces GDPR complaint in Austria over paid data access
Technology
LinkedIn is in hot water after privacy group Noyb filed a complaint in Austria, saying the platform isn't letting users see all their personal data, even though European Union law, the General Data Protection Regulation, or GDPR, says they should.
The group points out that while LinkedIn charges for features like seeing who viewed your profile.
Noyb asks regulators to fine LinkedIn
Noyb wants regulators to fine LinkedIn and calls out its habit of tracking profile visitors without clear consent.
"People have the right to receive their own data free of charge," says Noyb's Martin Baumann.
Since 2018, Noyb has taken on big tech over privacy issues, and this latest move adds pressure on platforms to be more upfront about how they handle our information.