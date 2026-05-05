The complaint was filed with the Austrian Data Protection Authority

Why LinkedIn is facing a complaint in Austria

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:13 pm May 05, 202601:13 pm

What's the story

A leading data protection organization, Noyb (None of Your Business), has lodged a complaint against LinkedIn in Austria for selling user data. The complaint was filed with the Austrian Data Protection Authority on behalf of a LinkedIn user who requested free access to their data. The user is demanding a "full response to his access request," and Noyb is also seeking a fine against the Microsoft-owned platform.