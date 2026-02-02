Linq raises $20 million to help brands send messages across platforms
Linq, a Birmingham startup founded by ex-Shipt execs Elliott Potter, Patrick Sullivan, and Jared Mattsson, just raised $20 million in Series A funding led by TQ Ventures.
Backed by investors like former Apple exec Matt Fischer, Linq is making it easier (and cheaper) for businesses to use AI agents to send iMessages, RCS, SMS, and voice calls.
Linq's platform and its benefits
Linq's platform lets companies tap into features like group chats, emoji reactions, images, and voice notes—across iMessage and more—without needing users to download an app.
It's reportedly 90% cheaper than old-school APIs.
Over 100 brands (think Poke.com and Hypercard) already use Linq for more than 30 million messages a month.
Impressive growth and future plans
Linq's customer base has shot up 132% quarter-over-quarter with zero churn so far. The company boasts a net revenue retention rate of 295%.
With this new funding, they're aiming to handle billions of messages every year as they keep growing fast.