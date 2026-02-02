Linq raises $20 million to help brands send messages across platforms

Linq's platform lets companies tap into features like group chats, emoji reactions, images, and voice notes—across iMessage and more—without needing users to download an app. It's reportedly 90% cheaper than old-school APIs. Over 100 brands (think Poke.com and Hypercard) already use Linq for more than 30 million messages a month.

Impressive growth and future plans

Linq's customer base has shot up 132% quarter-over-quarter with zero churn so far. The company boasts a net revenue retention rate of 295%.

With this new funding, they're aiming to handle billions of messages every year as they keep growing fast.