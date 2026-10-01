Linus Torvalds backs AI aiding Linux kernel development, urges oversight
Technology
Linux creator Linus Torvalds says he is on board with using AI to help develop the Linux kernel, especially for tasks outside his comfort zone.
Speaking at the Open Source Summit Europe, he pointed out that while AI can be super useful, it still needs careful oversight when it comes to big responsibilities like running the core of Linux.
Torvalds cites Sashiko, praises Git transition
Torvalds shared that AI now plays a key role in catching security bugs in Linux, mentioning that Sashiko is an agentic Linux kernel code review system.
He also looked back at how switching from BitKeeper to Git made development smoother, reminding everyone that even as new tools like AI come in, steady improvements are what keep Linux stable and reliable.