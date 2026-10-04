Linus Torvalds backs AI for Linux kernel, says 'fork it'
Technology
Linux creator Linus Torvalds is all in on using AI to help build the Linux kernel.
When some developers raised concerns, he simply said if you do not like it, "fork it," meaning start your own version.
Unlike some projects that ban AI code, Torvalds sees AI as a valuable tool for programmers.
Linus Torvalds says AI helps maintainers
Torvalds believes the benefits of AI now outweigh old worries and says it is especially helpful for maintainers.
While developers like Greg Kroah-Hartman have praised recent improvements in AI-generated reports, others are still cautious about relying on these tools.
In the end, Torvalds sums up his approach: decisions should be based on what works best technically, not just fear of new technology.