Linus Torvalds backs AI in Linux, says critics can fork
Technology
Linus Torvalds, the creator of Linux, is all for using AI to help build the operating system, even as some projects ban AI-generated code.
He told critics on the Linux Kernel Mailing List that if they don't agree, they're free to "fork" Linux and go their own way.
For Torvalds, AI might not be perfect, but it's become a useful tool for programmers.
Open-source communities split over AI usage
This debate isn't just about Linux: open-source communities are split on whether to allow AI in their projects.
The Software Freedom Conservancy recently backed those against using AI-generated code.
Meanwhile, some developers worry about balancing different opinions, but others support letting maintainers pick whatever tools work best for them.