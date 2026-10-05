Linus Torvalds defends AI in Linux, says critics can fork
Technology
Linux creator Linus Torvalds is standing by the use of AI in building and maintaining Linux, even though some community members are uneasy about it.
He called AI "AI is a tool, just like other tools we use." and suggested that those strongly against it could always "fork" the project.
For Torvalds, what matters most is technical merit, not fear of new tech.
Software Freedom Conservancy policy sparks debate
A new policy from the Software Freedom Conservancy aims to support developers who don't want AI involved in their work, which has stirred up discussion.
Some maintainers worry it's impossible to please everyone, while others say personal dislike for AI shouldn't limit how tools are used.
The conversation highlights how open-source communities are figuring out where AI fits in their future.