Linus Torvalds warns developer over untested AI code in Linux
Linux creator Linus Torvalds just called out a developer for adding 41,197 lines of code, including AI-generated bug fixes and tests for AI-written patches, into the Linux project, without proper testing.
He reminded everyone that whether it's humans or AI, mistakes happen, so careful testing is non-negotiable.
Developer Ts skipped key error checks
The developer, Ts, had skipped key error checks when submitting these AI-generated fixes for Linux 7.4.
Torvalds didn't ban AI but made it clear: adapt to the rules or move on.
Instead of taking harsh action, he gave a firm warning.
In the tech industry, the use of AI for writing code has only increased in the past few months.
Ts apologized briefly but didn't explain further, highlighting how debates around using AI in coding are only getting louder.