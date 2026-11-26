The developer, Ts, had skipped key error checks when submitting these AI-generated fixes for Linux 7.4.

Torvalds didn't ban AI but made it clear: adapt to the rules or move on.

Instead of taking harsh action, he gave a firm warning.

In the tech industry, the use of AI for writing code has only increased in the past few months.

Ts apologized briefly but didn't explain further, highlighting how debates around using AI in coding are only getting louder.