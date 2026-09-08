Liquid Network hack involved $320 million, white-hats returned 3,400 BTC

Liquid says its authorization key for the settlement platform wasn't compromised, but this attack highlights how vulnerabilities often hide in the systems built around blockchains, not the blockchains themselves.

In 2026 alone, about $1.4 billion was lost to DeFi hacks (up from only three hacks in that category last year), especially through cross-chain tools that help move tokens between networks.

Experts say stronger security and smarter vetting are now more crucial than ever if crypto wants to win real trust.