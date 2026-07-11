LOFAR discovered Porphyrion in 2024 with 23 million light-year jets

Porphyrion aids study of black holes

Porphyrion isn't just huge: it helps scientists understand how black holes shape the universe.

Its jets might influence temperatures and magnetic fields across vast cosmic spaces, but researchers are still scratching their heads over how these structures remained stable over vast distances is an ongoing mystery; the team estimates the black hole would need to feed continuously for about a billion years to generate such jets.

With better telescopes on the horizon, scientists expect to find even more giants like this, unlocking new clues about how galaxies and the universe itself evolve.