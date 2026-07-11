LOFAR discovered Porphyrion in 2024 with 23 million light-year jets
Astronomers discovered Porphyrion in 2024, one of the largest galactic structures ever found, sitting 7.5 billion light-years from Earth.
Discovered in 2024 using Europe's LOFAR telescope, Porphyrion's jets stretch a wild 23 million light-years (imagine lining up 140 Milky Ways.).
These enormous jets are powered by a supermassive black hole at the center, blasting high-energy plasma into space.
Porphyrion aids study of black holes
Porphyrion isn't just huge: it helps scientists understand how black holes shape the universe.
Its jets might influence temperatures and magnetic fields across vast cosmic spaces, but researchers are still scratching their heads over how these structures remained stable over vast distances is an ongoing mystery; the team estimates the black hole would need to feed continuously for about a billion years to generate such jets.
With better telescopes on the horizon, scientists expect to find even more giants like this, unlocking new clues about how galaxies and the universe itself evolve.