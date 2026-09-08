Logitech launches MX Keypad in India for developers at ₹15,999

The MX Keypad stands out for its native GitHub Copilot integration (no more digging through menus), plus you can expand what it does using Logi Actions SDK or handy plugins like Claude Code and OpenAI Codex.

Bonus points: it's made from 64% recycled plastic (Graphite version) and comes in packaging that uses paper sourced from FSC-certified forests and other controlled sources.

New and existing users can redeem three months of GitHub Copilot Pro+ free through Logi Options+.

Right now, it's available in Graphite.