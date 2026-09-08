Logitech launches MX Keypad in India for developers at ₹15,999
Logitech just launched the MX Keypad in India, aiming to make life easier for developers who regularly work across coding tools and AI assistants.
For ₹15,999, you get a keypad with programmable keys that let you run macros, refactor code, and interact smoothly with popular platforms like GitHub Copilot, VS Code, and IntelliJ IDEA, across multiple coding tools or development platforms.
GitHub Copilot integration, SDK and plugins
The MX Keypad stands out for its native GitHub Copilot integration (no more digging through menus), plus you can expand what it does using Logi Actions SDK or handy plugins like Claude Code and OpenAI Codex.
Bonus points: it's made from 64% recycled plastic (Graphite version) and comes in packaging that uses paper sourced from FSC-certified forests and other controlled sources.
New and existing users can redeem three months of GitHub Copilot Pro+ free through Logi Options+.
Right now, it's available in Graphite.