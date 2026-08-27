London surgeons achieve medical 1st using AI to restore vision

Surgeons in London just pulled off a medical first, using AI to help remove a brain tumor and restore a man's vision.

The operation happened at the National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery (NHNN) back in May, but was announced on August 27.

Rhys Hibbert, 48, had struggled with hormone issues and vision problems since 2024 because of a pituitary tumor, but after the surgery, he can see again.