London surgeons achieve medical 1st using AI to restore vision
Surgeons in London just pulled off a medical first, using AI to help remove a brain tumor and restore a man's vision.
The operation happened at the National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery (NHNN) back in May, but was announced on August 27.
Rhys Hibbert, 48, had struggled with hormone issues and vision problems since 2024 because of a pituitary tumor, but after the surgery, he can see again.
AI highlighted nerves and blood vessels
The AI system analyzed live surgical footage in real time, highlighting nerves and blood vessels around the tumor so doctors could avoid them.
With Dr Sophia Bano, the associate professor in robotics and AI at UCL and the technical lead for the AI system, it made navigating tricky areas safer, but surgeons stayed in control throughout.
Hibbert says it felt fitting for NHNN to be the world's first to carry out an AI-assisted neurosurgery.