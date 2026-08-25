Lonestar partners with Ares Shield to protect space data centers
Technology
Lonestar, a Florida-based company, just teamed up with Polish startup Ares Shield in a deal worth up to $6 million to keep its space data centers safe.
Ares Shield will use sensors, AI tools, and high-power microwaves to spot and stop satellites that try to snoop or steal data, without leaving any space debris behind.
Partnership protects 3 Lonestar satellites 2028-29
With satellite attacks on the rise (especially from Russian and Chinese actors since 2022), keeping info safe in orbit is a big deal.
This partnership starts by protecting three Lonestar satellites in 2028 or 2029, with plans for more as their network grows.
Ares Shield is also working on similar tech to take down drones on Earth, showing how crucial strong security is both above us and right here at home.