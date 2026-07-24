Long March 3B survives lightning strike, Tianlian II-06 reaches orbit

The Tianlian II-06 satellite will help China's space station and other spacecraft stay connected with Earth by handling data relay and tracking.

This was actually the 658th flight for the Long March series.

Interestingly, this isn't the first time a rocket has braved a lightning strike: NASA's Apollo 12 got hit twice back in 1969 but still made it to the Moon.

Looks like rockets have more resilience than we give them credit for.