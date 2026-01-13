Next Article
Longest solar eclipse of the century set for 2027
Technology
Mark your calendars: on August 2, 2027, a total solar eclipse will darken parts of Spain and the Middle East for over six minutes—the longest eclipse you'll see this century.
Expect wild changes in daylight, cooler air, and a sky show that's got astronomy fans everywhere buzzing.
Where to catch the action
The eclipse sweeps from southern Spain through Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Libya, and Egypt.
Popular spots like Luxor are likely to get crowded fast, so planning ahead is key.
If you'd rather skip the crowds, nearby villages offer great views too—making this a perfect excuse for an offbeat adventure with friends or family.