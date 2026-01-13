'Upload your medical scans': Elon Musk promotes Grok AI Technology Jan 13, 2026

Elon Musk wants people to try out Grok, xAI's new tool that can scan your MRIs, X-rays, CTs, and blood tests for health issues.

He says it's already "quite accurate and will become extremely good."

Musk even shared that his own MRI was interpreted as normal by both Grok and his doctors and highlighted a case where Grok spotted something doctors missed.