'Upload your medical scans': Elon Musk promotes Grok AI
Elon Musk wants people to try out Grok, xAI's new tool that can scan your MRIs, X-rays, CTs, and blood tests for health issues.
He says it's already "quite accurate and will become extremely good."
Musk even shared that his own MRI was interpreted as normal by both Grok and his doctors and highlighted a case where Grok spotted something doctors missed.
How well does Grok actually work?
A recent study found Grok outperformed Gemini and ChatGPT-4o in spotting problems on brain MRIs.
Some users say it helped identify breast cancer or made sense of blood tests.
Still, it's far from perfect—Grok has mixed up tuberculosis with a herniated disk and confused a mammogram of a benign breast cyst for an image of testicles.
What should you watch out for?
Uploading medical images comes with real privacy risks since X doesn't have the same protections as hospitals.
Plus, radiologists have caught Grok making mistakes like mislabeling medical findings.
The tool isn't FDA-approved either.
Should you trust it?
Experts say don't rely on Grok alone—always double-check its answers with a doctor.
While Musk is optimistic about its future, using AI for health still needs caution and a human touch.