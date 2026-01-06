Next Article
Look up tonight: Regulus and the Wolf Moon are putting on a show
Heads up, skywatchers!
Tonight (January 6), Regulus—the brightest star in Leo—will rise just ahead of January's Wolf Moon.
Both will appear in the eastern sky about 90 minutes before midnight, and even with the moon in its waning gibbous phase and roughly 93% illuminated, Regulus should still stand out.
It's a chance to catch this cosmic duo lighting up the night.
What makes it special?
Regulus isn't just any star—it's one of the legendary "Royal Stars" from ancient Persia.
And tonight, Jupiter joins the party too, shining above them as it nears its annual opposition.
As they climb higher through the night, you'll be able to spot the pair even if you're stuck in a city with lots of lights.
Bonus: This is just one of many cool space events lined up for 2026!