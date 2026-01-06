Corsair Galleon 100 SD: Mechanical keyboard meets Stream Deck

Corsair just dropped the Galleon 100 SD, a wired mechanical keyboard built for gamers and streamers. At $349.99, it packs a full Elgato Stream Deck with 12 programmable keys, a crisp five-inch LCD screen, and two handy rotary dials. Preorders are live now, with shipping set for January 29.

What makes it special? You get an ultra-fast 8,000Hz polling rate, hot-swappable MLX Pulse switches, and gasket mounting for a premium feel.

The LCD screen is sharp at 720 x 1280 pixels and offers better viewing angles than most keyboards out there.

Control is split—Corsair's web hub on the left side, Elgato's Stream Deck software on the right.

Why should you care? This keyboard exists because fans kept asking for it after Corsair bought Elgato in 2018.

With design help from Mountain Keyboard's founder Tobias Brinkmann and features like Star Citizen game integrations, it's made for creators who want everything customizable in one spot.