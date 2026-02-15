Lost for 60 years, Moon lander now possibly found Technology Feb 15, 2026

After 60 years and 12 days, the Luna-9 spacecraft—the first to ever soft-land on the Moon—may have been spotted using NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter images.

Two different teams think they've found its remains, but their proposed locations differ.

Luna-9 landed in 1966, sent back some epic panoramic shots, and then its exact spot was lost.