L&T Semiconductor Technologies unveils 1st SiC platform at SEMICON India
L&T Semiconductor Technologies just revealed 40 products at SEMICON India, including their first-ever silicon carbide (SiC) platform and a BLDC motor controller, with the latter fully designed in India.
This is part of the big push to boost India's homegrown semiconductor scene under the "Silicon to Systems: Building the Ecosystem" theme.
Highlights include a powerful 1200V silicon carbide MOSFET platform for EV fast chargers and energy-saving tech for things like ceiling fans.
L&T shows secure identity platform, connectivity
L&T also showed off cool stuff like a USB-C GaN charger and an AI-powered Vision Camera chip.
Their Secure Identity Platform aims to make e-passports and ID cards safer, while new connectivity modules are set to upgrade smart meters and car tech.
All these moves are about making India's digital future stronger and more secure.