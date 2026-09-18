L&T Semiconductor Technologies unveils 1st SiC platform at SEMICON India

L&T Semiconductor Technologies just revealed 40 products at SEMICON India, including their first-ever silicon carbide (SiC) platform and a BLDC motor controller, with the latter fully designed in India.

This is part of the big push to boost India's homegrown semiconductor scene under the "Silicon to Systems: Building the Ecosystem" theme.

Highlights include a powerful 1200V silicon carbide MOSFET platform for EV fast chargers and energy-saving tech for things like ceiling fans.