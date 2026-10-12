LTTS and NVIDIA launch AI engineering lab in Bengaluru
L&T Technology Services (LTTS) just launched a new AI-powered engineering lab in Bengaluru, working alongside tech giant NVIDIA.
The goal? To use artificial intelligence, digital twins, and smart systems to make factories run smoother and more efficiently.
Investors seemed to like the move. LTTS shares went up just over 1% after the news.
LTTS lab offers interactive engineering trials
This lab isn't just for show: it's a hands-on space where customers and partners can try out digital engineering, virtual testing, connected production lines, and smart factory operations.
LTTS's CEO and managing director of LTTS and a member of the NASSCOM Executive Council, Amit Chadha, says it's all about bringing together engineering and AI to solve real-world problems, while NVIDIA's managing director for South Asia, Vishal Dhupar, is excited about how this tech could totally change how future factories are designed.