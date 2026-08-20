Lufthansa launches Starlink Wi-Fi free for loyalty members, 850-plane rollout

You can connect multiple devices and use cloud apps or browse as usual, but not voice or video calls or live streaming for now.

To get online, switch your device to flight mode, join "Lufthansa Group Wi-Fi," and log in via wifi.lufthansa.com or the onboard portal.

CEO Jens Ritter said, "We are investing more than ever in our guests: in new aircraft, new services, greater choice on board and, of course, state-of-the-art and innovative technology. With Starlink, we will offer the fastest connectivity from take-off to landing, over oceans and deserts, and on short- and long-haul routes. That, too, is premium--and that is what Lufthansa stands for. The introduction of this service marks another milestone in the modernisation of Lufthansa."