Luma's new AI agents can create and localize your ads

Luma's Uni-1 model powers the agents

Powered by Luma's Uni-1 model, the agents can quickly turn a massive ad campaign into local versions for different countries—sometimes in under two days—without losing quality.

CEO Amit Jain says they're excited to see how this tech will transform the creative process.

Publicis Groupe and Adidas are already testing it out as Luma slowly rolls out public API access to keep things stable.