Luma's new AI agents can create and localize your ads
Technology
Luma just dropped Luma Agents—a set of AI tools that help you create everything from ads to audio content, all in one place.
Designed for marketing teams and agencies, these tools can handle text, images, video, and audio.
They also play nicely with other big-name AIs like Google's Veo 3 and ByteDance's Seedream.
Luma's Uni-1 model powers the agents
Powered by Luma's Uni-1 model, the agents can quickly turn a massive ad campaign into local versions for different countries—sometimes in under two days—without losing quality.
CEO Amit Jain says they're excited to see how this tech will transform the creative process.
Publicis Groupe and Adidas are already testing it out as Luma slowly rolls out public API access to keep things stable.