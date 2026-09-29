Lumio launches Aura 5 bookshelf speakers in India at ₹24,999
Lumio just launched its Aura 5 active bookshelf speakers in India, aiming to level up your movie nights and playlists with high-fidelity sound.
Priced at ₹24,999, they'll hit Amazon on October 15, but if you're quick during the Great Indian Festival sale, you can snag them for a special ₹19,999 and maybe score extra bank discounts too.
Aura 5 offers up to 200W
The Aura 5 packs some serious audio punch with 4.5-inch aluminum woofers and 1-inch silk dome tweeters, offering up to 200W peak output and crisp sound from deep bass (35Hz) to clear highs (20 kHz).
You get plenty of ways to connect: HDMI ARC, USB, optical, coaxial, aux input, and Bluetooth 5.4 for wireless streaming.
The package includes a nifty Minion OLED remote (covered for six months), while the speakers themselves come with a one-year home service warranty, so you can listen worry-free.