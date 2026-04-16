Lumio unveils Vision 9 TV promising twice the speed
Lumio just unveiled its Vision 9 (2026) smart TV, aiming to fix the usual slowdowns and lag that bug most TVs.
Powered by the MediaTek Pentonic 700 chip and 3GB of RAM, it promises speeds twice as fast as regular models, so streaming and switching apps should feel a lot smoother.
Vision 9 65-inch lands April 24
The Vision 9 comes in 65-inch and 55-inch sizes, both featuring a bright QD MiniLED display with Dolby Vision for sharp visuals.
Audio gets a boost too with a 50W system and Dolby Atmos.
Gamers get support for high refresh rates (4K/144Hz, 1080p/240Hz), VRR, ALLM, plus handy app controls through Project Neo, including WhatsApp and Instagram.
The 65-inch version lands on Amazon and Flipkart on April 24 at ₹72,999 with a two-year warranty; the smaller model arrives in May.