Lumio unveils Vision 9 TV promising twice the speed

Vision 9 65-inch lands April 24

The Vision 9 comes in 65-inch and 55-inch sizes, both featuring a bright QD MiniLED display with Dolby Vision for sharp visuals.

Audio gets a boost too with a 50W system and Dolby Atmos.

Gamers get support for high refresh rates (4K/144Hz, 1080p/240Hz), VRR, ALLM, plus handy app controls through Project Neo, including WhatsApp and Instagram.

The 65-inch version lands on Amazon and Flipkart on April 24 at ₹72,999 with a two-year warranty; the smaller model arrives in May.