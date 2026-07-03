Lumio's Project Neo uses WhatsApp or Instagram to stream shows
Technology
Project Neo from Lumio lets you use WhatsApp or Instagram to find and play TV shows and movies, just by messaging or sharing screenshots.
The AI handles your requests and streams content straight to your devices through Lumio's TLDR app: no remote or endless scrolling needed.
Neo offers encrypted cloud visual search
Neo makes searching simple: you can ask for a genre, mood, actor, or even send a plot snippet. It recognizes images from Instagram for instant playback too.
Everything runs in the cloud (so no new hardware required), and your data stays private thanks to encryption.
Lumio is betting big on software innovation with Neo, aiming to make watching TV easier: keep viewers coming back.