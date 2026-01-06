Luna Band drops at CES 2026: Health tracking goes hands-free
Luna just unveiled the Luna Band at CES 2026, and it's all about making health tracking super easy—no screens, no app required.
This wearable lets you log things like mood and nutrition using just your voice, thanks to built-in AI guidance.
You get timely health guidance through your earbuds or other devices, so you can focus on life instead of fiddling with an app.
What makes Luna Band stand out?
The band tracks sleep, activity, and stress with advanced sensors for a full-picture view of your health.
It syncs smoothly with LifeOS, Apple Health, and Google Fit.
Logging meals or symptoms is as simple as speaking up—no app required.
Plus, it comes in four bold colors (hot red, orange, purple, verdant), doesn't need a subscription to use, and while pricing isn't out yet, it's definitely one to watch if you want wellness tech that fits right into your routine.