Intel's new Core Ultra series 3 chips: Level up your gaming
Intel just dropped its Core Ultra Series 3 processors (Panther Lake), headlined by the Core Ultra 388H with 16 cores and a top speed of 5.1GHz.
These chips pack Intel Arc B390 graphics with 12 Xe3 GPU cores, and preorders kick off today, January 6, 2026.
Fast performance, solid battery life
Expect up to 60% faster CPU performance compared to last year's Lunar Lake chips.
The new series supports Wi-Fi 7 and offers around seven hours of battery on benchmarks—or nine hours if you're stuck in Teams meetings.
Intel claims you'll get over 50fps in Battlefield 6 at 'Overkill' graphics settings, thanks to improved XeSS tech, with the help of the revised XeSS upscaler.
Intel takes aim at handheld gaming
Intel is stepping into the handheld gaming scene to challenge AMD's lead.
Later this year, expect new portable devices powered by Panther Lake chips—giving gamers more options beyond AMD-powered handhelds.