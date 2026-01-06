Intel's new Core Ultra series 3 chips: Level up your gaming

Fast performance, solid battery life

Expect up to 60% faster CPU performance compared to last year's Lunar Lake chips.

The new series supports Wi-Fi 7 and offers around seven hours of battery on benchmarks—or nine hours if you're stuck in Teams meetings.

Intel claims you'll get over 50fps in Battlefield 6 at 'Overkill' graphics settings, thanks to improved XeSS tech, with the help of the revised XeSS upscaler.