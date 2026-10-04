Luna debuts AI powered hands-free band at CES Las Vegas
Luna just dropped its new Luna Band at CES in Las Vegas, and it is all about hands-free health tracking.
Instead of tapping through apps, you simply talk to the band to log your health data.
Powered by Luna's LifeOS AI (with a little help from Siri), it gives you timely, actionable guidance on your sleep, activity, and stress, so you actually know what those numbers mean.
Luna Band monitors health without screen
The Luna Band tracks sleep, activity, and stress using advanced sensors and reads out insights through your earbuds or other devices (no screen is required).
It syncs easily with Apple Health and Google Fit for a complete picture of your wellness.
You can pick from four colors; there is no subscription needed, but pricing has not been announced yet.
With more wearables going app-free lately, the Luna Band is definitely one to watch.