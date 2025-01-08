Enjoyed Quarantids? Now mark your calendars for Lyrid meteor shower
What's the story
Just days after the Quarantid meteor shower dazzled stargazers on January 2-3, it's time to mark calendars for the next celestial marvel—the Lyrid meteor shower.
Known for its luminous trails, the Lyrids peak on April 22, with a viewing window from April 16-25. During its peak, skywatchers can witness 15-20 meteors per hour.
Adding to the excitement, a rare planetary alignment of Venus, Saturn, Jupiter, and Mars will create a spectacular "planet parade" next week.
Celestial connection
Lyrids: A celestial show linked to Comet Thatcher
The Lyrids, known for their medium brightness, originate from Comet Thatcher, a long-period comet with a 415.5-year orbit.
Last seen in 1861, Thatcher leaves a trail of dust particles that Earth encounters annually, creating the Lyrid meteor shower.
These meteors often leave behind striking dust trails that linger, adding to the spectacle. The best viewing window is before dawn when the radiant point in the constellation Lyra is high in the sky.
Historical sightings
Historical records trace Lyrids back to 687 BC
Historical records of the Lyrids date back to 687 BC, with Chinese astronomers and others documenting sightings.
In 1803, Richmond, Virginia residents described the meteors as a "shower of sky rockets."
Meteor showers like the Lyrids occur when Earth crosses a comet's debris trail. As these particles burn up in our planet's atmosphere, they create streaks of light often referred to as "shooting stars."