What's the story

Just days after the Quarantid meteor shower dazzled stargazers on January 2-3, it's time to mark calendars for the next celestial marvel—the Lyrid meteor shower.

Known for its luminous trails, the Lyrids peak on April 22, with a viewing window from April 16-25. During its peak, skywatchers can witness 15-20 meteors per hour.

Adding to the excitement, a rare planetary alignment of Venus, Saturn, Jupiter, and Mars will create a spectacular "planet parade" next week.