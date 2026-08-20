macOS 26.7 leak hints over 10 unreleased Apple devices
Technology
A new leak from Apple's macOS 26.7 Release Candidate has dropped hints about more than 10 unreleased devices, including a foldable iPhone, AirPods with infrared cameras, and a smart home hub.
The timing is interesting, since Apple's big event, which is likely to introduce its new iPhone 18 lineup and Apple Watch models, is currently being tipped as the likely date.
iPhone 18 sizes, A20 2nm chip
The iPhone 18 series could get 6.3-inch for Pro, 6.9-inch for Pro Max screens, smaller Dynamic Islands, and improved cameras with variable aperture tech, all possibly powered by the speedy new A20 chip built on TSMC's 2-nanometer process.
The leak also mentions OLED MacBooks, a refreshed iPad mini, and an updated Siri Remote, so Apple fans might have plenty to look forward to soon!