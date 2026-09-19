Maharashtra power distributor MSEDCL uses AI to trace 27,964 thefts
Technology
Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) just used AI and on-the-ground teams to track down 27,964 cases of electricity theft from June to August 2026, adding up to a massive ₹66.28 crore in losses.
Their new system spots unusual usage patterns, so teams can zero in on the right places without wasting time.
AI flags high risk consumers
The AI flags high-risk consumers, letting MSEDCL's squads focus inspections where it matters most.
This approach is part of their big push to cut AT&C losses below 10% over three years.
So far, they've billed ₹66.28 crore for confirmed thefts, recovered ₹29.85 crore already, and filed 289 criminal cases against those who haven't paid up.