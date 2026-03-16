Maharashtra to use AI in improving primary healthcare
Maharashtra just signed a deal with Wadhwani AI (LEHS AI Unit) to bring artificial intelligence (AI) into the fight against tuberculosis (TB), improve maternal and child health, and upgrade primary healthcare services.
The agreement was signed under the guidance of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, in the presence of Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Prakash Abitkar.
AI tools like the 'Cough Against TB' app
AI tools like the "Cough Against TB" app will help spot TB early by analyzing cough sounds, making it easier to find and support patients, especially in high-risk areas.
With Maharashtra facing a significant TB burden, this tech could be a game-changer in contributing to national TB elimination efforts.
Plus, these AI solutions are already helping millions across the country, showing real impact on the ground.