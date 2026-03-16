Maharashtra to use AI in improving primary healthcare

AI tools like the 'Cough Against TB' app

AI tools like the "Cough Against TB" app will help spot TB early by analyzing cough sounds, making it easier to find and support patients, especially in high-risk areas.

With Maharashtra facing a significant TB burden, this tech could be a game-changer in contributing to national TB elimination efforts.

Plus, these AI solutions are already helping millions across the country, showing real impact on the ground.