MAHE and Google India partner to boost AI in healthcare
Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) is joining forces with Google India to boost the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare and medical education.
This move is part of MAHE's MAGIC initiative, which is advancing its vision of becoming a full-fledged AI-agentic university by engaging with global technology organizations.
MAHE to establish Google AI centre
MAHE will work toward establishing a Google-powered AI Centre of Excellence, supporting faculty and students in adopting emerging AI technologies.
The partnership also means more AI-focused learning and research opportunities.
As Vice Chancellor K. Sharath Rao puts it, "Our partnership with Google India will bring global expertise and advanced AI capabilities to this effort, with a particular focus on healthcare and medical education."