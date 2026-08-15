Mahindra integrates Google Cloud Gemini into BE 6 SPORTEQ SUVs
Mahindra is teaming up with Google Cloud to integrate an automotive agent built on Google Cloud's Gemini Enterprise into its new BE 6 SPORTEQ electric SUVs, making it the first Indian automaker to use this advanced technology.
The move upgrades Mahindra's MAIA platform, letting drivers chat naturally with their cars for a smoother, smarter ride.
MAIA offers voice control and navigation
MAIA, powered by Gemini, lets you control things like climate, lights, windows, and music just by talking.
It also gives you real-time weather updates, helps with navigation and vehicle info, and can even answer questions from the owner's manual.
Say something like "Hey MAIA, it's a little cold in here," and MAIA will know to either turn down the AC or open the windows.
Mahindra says partnership improves EV experience
Mahindra says this partnership is all about making EVs more intuitive and fun to drive.
Google Cloud calls it a big step toward more personalized car experiences.
The BE 6 SPORTEQ is just the start as Mahindra pushes further into smart electric vehicles for a greener future.