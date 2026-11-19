Major US districts consider ditching Google search after Google warning
Big school districts like New York City, Los Angeles, and Chicago are thinking about ditching Google Search after Google announced that if schools turn off its AI features, they'll lose access to Search next year.
Google's education vice president explained, "Search and AI are deeply integrated," but New York City's mayor called the move "extortion."
Districts explore alternatives amid AI concerns
With this change, school leaders in New York City and Chicago are checking out other search engines.
Google is tweaking settings so its AI tools stay off by default unless schools want them.
Still, many teachers worry that too much AI could hurt students' critical thinking and mental health, so the debate about tech in classrooms is far from over.