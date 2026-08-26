Majority of urban Indians used AI in shopping, NIQ finds
Turns out, nearly everyone in India's cities is shopping with a little help from AI: 92% had used at least one AI tool while shopping in the past month, according to findings presented at the NIQ Insight Summit India 2026.
Most are also cool with AI picking out products for them, and 93% say they're open to using AI for everyday household shopping.
Basically, tech is now a regular part of how people discover and buy stuff.
Indian urban shoppers try quick commerce
Quick commerce is booming too: 82% of urban shoppers have tried it, and 65% are willing to pay more just to get their orders delivered in 30 minutes.
With Gen Z expected to become India's top spending generation by 2030, experts say brands need smart AI, fast delivery options, and real consumer insights if they want to keep up in this fast-changing market.