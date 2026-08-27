Manchester Airport Group cyberattack exposed personal data of 8.7 million people
Technology
A major cyberattack hit Manchester Airport Group (MAG), leaking personal information (like emails, phone numbers, license plates, and postal codes) of around 8.7 million people who signed up for airport Wi-Fi or booked parking and lounge services at Manchester, Stansted, or East Midlands airports.
The good news: no payment or banking details were involved.
Manchester Airport Group warns about phishing
MAG has been working with specialist advisers. They have reached out to affected customers, asking everyone to watch out for phishing emails or scams pretending to be from the airport.
MAG apologized for the hassle and reassured folks that they will never ask for your bank details out of the blue.
Airport operations are running as usual, so flights and services are not affected.