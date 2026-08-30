Manipal and ISRO researchers find solar preflare bursts hours ahead
Researchers from Manipal Centre for Natural Sciences, Manipal Academy of Higher Education, ISRO, the Department of Space, and other academicians have found quick bursts of brightness in the sun's atmosphere that pop up hours before big solar flares.
These flashes were observed in active regions before flares later erupt, making it a promising way to predict solar storms before they hit.
Aditya-L1 data links bursts to flares
The team used ultraviolet and X-ray data from ISRO's Aditya-L1 mission.
With SUIT capturing hidden layers of the sun and X-ray payloads tracking magnetic energy releases, they uncovered how these bright events can shake up the sun's magnetic field and trigger powerful flares.
Predictions could protect satellites, astronauts, communications
Better predictions could help protect satellites, astronauts, and our communication systems from sudden space weather disruptions.