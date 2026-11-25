Maple raises $5.3 million seed from Epic Ventures for privacy AI
Maple, a young startup focused on AI with serious privacy chops, just raised $5.3 million in seed funding led by Epic Ventures, with participation from Draper Associates.
Their big idea? Building AI products that keep your data locked down, even Maple can't access it.
Maple pivots to encrypted AI agent
Founded by former Apple engineer Mark Suman and Anthony Ronning, Maple started as a fintech but quickly pivoted to AI.
Their tech uses encrypted processing so users can actually verify their data stays private: think open-source code and trusted execution environments.
With this funding, they're working on a cloud-based AI agent and aiming for zero data retention plus SOC 2 compliance to break into the enterprise world.
The team is still small (just four people!), but they're growing fast from their Austin and San Francisco bases, with plans to raise a Series A in the first half of 2027.