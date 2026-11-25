Founded by former Apple engineer Mark Suman and Anthony Ronning, Maple started as a fintech but quickly pivoted to AI.

Their tech uses encrypted processing so users can actually verify their data stays private: think open-source code and trusted execution environments.

With this funding, they're working on a cloud-based AI agent and aiming for zero data retention plus SOC 2 compliance to break into the enterprise world.

The team is still small (just four people!), but they're growing fast from their Austin and San Francisco bases, with plans to raise a Series A in the first half of 2027.