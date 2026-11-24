MAR001 reduces triglycerides up to 46% in international NEJM study
A new therapy called MAR001 just made headlines for cutting blood triglyceride levels by up to 46% in a recent clinical trial.
The study, published today in The New England Journal of Medicine, tested the treatment on people with high triglycerides across the US Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.
MAR001 targets a protein linked to fat levels and could be a big step forward for those struggling with high blood fats.
Remnant cholesterol fell up to 41%
Participants got MAR001 injections every four weeks for 24 weeks.
Not only did their triglycerides drop, but remnant cholesterol fell by up to 41%, and people with especially severe cases saw reductions as high as 72%.
Over half of those on the highest dose reached normal levels, hinting at real heart health benefits.
More research is coming, including a longer-lasting version of MAR001 now in clinical development, but experts say longer-term studies are needed to determine whether these reductions are sustained and to better understand clinical outcomes and the effects of prolonged treatment.