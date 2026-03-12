March 2026 Android update fixes 129 security vulnerabilities
Google's March 2026 Android update fixes a whopping 129 security issues, the biggest patch since 2018.
The update comes in two parts (March 1 and March 5), covering everything from the core system to chips by Qualcomm, MediaTek, and Arm.
Some bugs were critical and could be exploited
Some of the bugs fixed this month were pretty serious, like ones that let hackers run code on your phone or take control without you doing anything.
One major zero-day flaw in Qualcomm chips was already being used in targeted attacks.
So, updating isn't just good practice: it's essential.
How to install the latest security patch
Go to Settings > About phone > Android version > Security update and check that the security patch level reads 2026-03-05.
Update over the air if it's available for your device, or through Google Play system updates.
Don't sideload random files; waiting for the official update is safer for your data and privacy.